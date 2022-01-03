OnePlus 10 Pro official teaser discloses the design ahead of the official launch

OnePlus is all set to expand its premium flagship smartphone segment with the launch of the OnePlus 10 series in India and across the globe. The Chinese smartphone brand is tipped to launch two new phones including — OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. We have already witnessed numerous leaks and rumors about both the upcoming smartphone. It's been reported that the company is planning to launch the standard variant in January and the Pro variant will be launched in the next few months. Now in the latest development, an official teaser video of the upcoming flagship smartphone has been shared on YouTube revealing the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Let's have a closer look at the leaked teaser.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked teaser

According to the teaser video shared on YouTube, the OnePlus 10 Pro seems to be similar to the recently leaked renders. The video doesn’t show any exciting design as we have already seen it in leaks. The smartphone seems to come with a square-shaped camera module placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The camera bump also carries a Hasselblad branding along with rounded corners and curved edges. The teaser video suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in a Black and Green color option with a matte finish. The teaser also confirmed that the device is going to launch officially on January 11th, 2022 at 2 PM local time.

The video teaser shows that the handset will feature a power button on the right and volume rockers on the left chassis of the OnePlus 10 Pro. At the front, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to arrive with a punch-hole cutout design on the top-left corner of the display to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. Besides, the teaser didn’t reveal anything about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 pro Launch Confirmed



The pre-booking for the upcoming OnePlus 10 pro smartphone will begin at 10 o'clock on 4th January 2022 in China. Customers can book their new OnePlus smartphone completely free of cost. Along with that with registration, customers can also get a gift pack worth 1000 Yuan which is somewhere around $157 that is somewhere around Rs 11,767.

