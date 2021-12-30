OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Expected to Come with 80W Charging Support

OnePlus is getting ready to announce its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for a while, and it has now been spotted on various certification websites. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be released next week, and it has already received various certifications. The device has now received another certification, this time from the Chinese 3C certification website. According to the 3C papers, the phone would have insanely rapid charging capabilities.

OnePlus 10 Pro 3C Certification

The OnePlus NE2210 has recently obtained 3C certification, the 10 Pro's model number is believed to be NE2210, and 3C says that this model will feature 80W rapid wired charging. The handset's charging adaptor will have a maximum output of 7.3 amperes at 11V, according to the certification website page. The gadget is intended to support 80W charging with these charging parameters. OnePlus smartphones had previously been released with a 65W Warp Charge feature. Aside from that, the certification listing provides no information regarding the OnePlus flagship.

A 5,000mAh battery is expected to be included in the forthcoming OnePlus flagship. The handset may enable 50W wireless charging in addition to 80W cable fast charging. It is believed that the smartphone will have a 50MP Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup. At the front, it will have a 32MP selfie camera built inside the screen's punch-hole cut-out.

A 6.7-inch Curved LTPO AMOLED display is believed to be included in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, this will have a 2K resolution panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's chipset is one of its best features, the smartphone is touted to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will ship with Android 12 out of the box.

On January 4th, 2022, OnePlus will unveil its new OnePlus 10 pro smartphone. The much-anticipated OnePlus 10 pro is now available for pre-order in China. The business has yet to reveal the flagship's global launch date.

Image Source, Via