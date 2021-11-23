OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to skip periscope zoom camera sensor

OnePlus is said to be working on the next-gen flagship smartphone series dubbed as the OnePlus 10 and all the eyes are now up for the upcoming smartphones. Leaks and rumours have already started surfacing on the web tipping some of the major specifications of the handsets. In the latest development, it has been noted that the OnePlus seems to be focusing more on the camera performance of the upcoming OnePlus 10 series. With the OnePlus 9 series launch, the company focused more on improving the camera quality but it didn’t bother to work on the telephoto lens and it seems this time also the flagship series will not give attention to the telephoto camera sensor.

According to a popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is not going to offer a periscope zoom camera sensor. It seems that the company will stick to the traditional zooming feature which will offer up to 3.3x optical and 30x digital zoom. Furthermore, the tipster suggests that the sensor will not sport a high resolution, which certainly means that it won’t be a wow feature and it might fail to impress a lot of users.

The tipster also suggests that the sister brands like Oppo and Realme are going to follow the same rule with their upcoming Oppo Find X and Realme GT flagship devices. Going with the previous reports, In collaboration with Zouton, OnLeaks has released a new set of OnePlus 10 Pro render images (who also provided the first renders we saw earlier this month). The initial renders were based on real-life photos of an early prototype, with the caveat that OnePlus could have chosen a different design later in development, but the most recent renders keep the same design.

Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the phone officially and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt. For more tech-related updates stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech and also follow us on the YouTube channel for exciting reviews and unboxing videos.

Source