OnePlus 10 Pro to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets; Specifications leaked and more

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have been leaked and the device is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The handset will have a triple camera setup on the rear without a 2 megapixel monochrome camera lens. We can expect an upgraded camera sensor on the front of the device for improved selfie quality and improved video call quality. Let's take a look at the tipped specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone: Rumoured specifications

According to reports from 91Mobiles, the upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7 QHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. As per the rumours, this handset may carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset under the hood coupled with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. This device may come with a IP68 certification and pack a battery of 5,000 mAh instead of the 4,500 mAh battery which backs the OnePlus 9 Pro.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to house a triple rear camera unit that features a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by a 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera lens and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens. The company has ditched the 2 megapixel monochrome camera lens this time. We can assume that the zoom capabilities included in the OnePlus 9 Pro will be retained this time because there is no confirmation that the company is going to introduce a new sensor in 2022. OnePlus is likely to offer a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front for better selfies and video call experience.

The leaks suggest that this time the company is going to introduce a large square shaped camera setup at the back and the volume button can be placed at the left side while the power button might take the right side.

The company has not confirmed anything about the OnePlus 10 Pro so we shall wait for an official announcement. However, the rumours suggest that the handset can be expected in January next year in China.

image source: @OnLeaks - twitter

