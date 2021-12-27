OnePlus 10 Pro will get revealed on 4th January pre-registration started in China

OnePlus is all set to reveal its new OnePlus 10 pro smartphone on 4th January 2022. The pre-bookings for the much-awaited OnePlus 10 pro are now open in the Chinese market. The company announced pre-registration via an official post on Weibo. This simply means that the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus will soon hit the global market.

OnePlus 10 pro Launch Confirmed

The pre-booking for the upcoming OnePlus 10 pro smartphone will begin at 10 o'clock on 4th January 2022 in China. Customers can book their new OnePlus smartphone completely free of cost. Along with that with registration, customers can also get a gift pack worth 1000 Yuan which is somewhere around $157 that is somewhere around Rs11767.

Earlier the chief product officer of Oppo and CEO of one plus Mr. Pete Lau announced that the OnePlus 10 pro will go live in January 2022. Earlier there were speculations that the OnePlus 10 pro might get released on 5th January 2022 but the company has confirmed that the smartphone will get revealed on 4th January 2022.

OnePlus will also launch the vanilla model but as of now, we don't have any information regarding the launch of its vanilla model. But we can assume that it will get revealed after some time of its pro variant.

In its recent Weibo post, the OnePlus CEO also announced that the OnePlus 10 pro will feature an LTPO 2.0 display. According to OnePlus, this display will help in better battery life. The LTPO technology was developed by Apple. This technology allows smartphone refresh rates to range between 1Hz to 120Hz. This LTPO display will be a 6.7-inch QHD plus, and it is manufactured by Samsung.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 10 pro smartphone will feature a triple rear camera set up with 48 Megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom support.

As of now, we don't have any information regarding the price and availability of the upcoming OnePlus 10 pro smartphone in the Indian market. But we can expect that OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus 10 pro soon in India after its launch in China.

