OnePlus 10 series design, specifications and launch schedule revealed

OnePlus is expected to launch a new flagship phone line in the first few months of next year (the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, for example, were released in March 2021), and we've already seen hints of what it might look like. The first reliable renders surfaced earlier this month, revealing a new rear camera array design but little else. More renders are now available, including our first look at the phone's front.

In collaboration with Zouton, OnLeaks has released a new set of OnePlus 10 Pro render images (who also provided the first renders we saw earlier this month). The initial renders were based on real-life photos of an early prototype, with the caveat that OnePlus could have chosen a different design later in development, but the most recent renders keep the same design.

The new images provide a better look at the triple camera array, which is mounted on a raised camera bump that extends to the phone's side, similar to the design of the Galaxy S21. OnLeaks has only shared renders, so any additional specifications should be taken with a grain of salt.

The physical dimensions, which are believed to be 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5mm, are the only other confirmed details (10.3m for the rear camera bump). It's almost identical in size to the Galaxy S21 Ultra (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm) and Google Pixel 6 Pro (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm) (163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm). The OnePlus 10 Pro will undoubtedly not be a small phone, but that has been the case with all OnePlus devices for several years.

