OnePlus 10 Series to Come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC; OnePlus CEO Pete Lau Confirmed

Smartphone manufacturers are preparing to release flagship products with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip soon after it is released. Leading the way in this direction, OnePlus CEO has revealed the details of its forthcoming flagship smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s latest processor. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will power the company's next-generation flagship series.

OnePlus 10 Series Leaked Specifications

According to a post on Lau’s official Weibo profile, the new chipset will be incorporated into the company's next-generation smartphones. He didn't specify the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, but they are the likely names for the company's upcoming phones.

The alleged renderings for the OnePlus 10 Pro surfaced in November, revealing that the rear camera will be housed in a squared module and will receive a large size boost. The leaked renders also hinted at a different design language for the rear camera than what is seen on existing OnePlus smartphones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to include a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and a single punch-hole on the left side of the screen, according to previous reports. In terms of storage, the device is expected to come with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a Hasselblad triple-lens camera system that includes a 48-megapixel wide sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, some other reports suggest that the OnePlus RT could be released in India this month alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2, the company's new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The OnePlus RT could be released in two colours in India, according to a previous leak.

As of now, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset has been confirmed in five devices. Oppo Find X4, Xiaomi 12 series, Motorola Edge X30, and Realme GT 2 series will all be powered by the same flagship processor.

Source, Image source

