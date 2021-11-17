OnePlus 10 tipped to launch sooner than expected

Oneplus the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been reportedly working on its upcoming next flagship smartphone series and we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the handsets. The company is working on the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro phone and we have heard a lot about the Pro variant in the past but now some information about the vanilla variant is also surfacing on the web. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that the testing of the OnePlus 10 has already started and the device has already been certified by various global certification sites.

OnePlus 10 leak

[Exclusive] Amidst all the leaks surrounding the OnePlus 10 Pro, I can confirm that testing for the vanilla OnePlus 10 has begun. The device has already been certified by various global conformities and launch is likely happening a tad bit sooner than expected#OnePlus10 pic.twitter.com/i3jD5fVKDu — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 17, 2021

According to sharma, the global conformities are hinting towards an imminent launch. The tipster also claimed that the vanilla variant seems to launch soon than expected. However, he didn’t mention anything about the specifications and features of the upcoming OnePlus 10 smartphone.

Going with the previous reports, In collaboration with Zouton, OnLeaks has released a new set of OnePlus 10 Pro render images (who also provided the first renders we saw earlier this month). The initial renders were based on real-life photos of an early prototype, with the caveat that OnePlus could have chosen a different design later in development, but the most recent renders keep the same design.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the upcoming flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. The smartphone is also said to offer a 5,000mAh battery with a Wrap Charge technology for faster charging.

Recent renders suggest that the camera sensors are aligned in a 2x2 grid. It seems that the handset will feature a grainy texture similar to sandstone mode which was launched back in 2017 as Star Wars edition. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the phone officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.