OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T receives third open beta for OxygenOS 11

Back in July OnePlus released the first beta of Android 11 for the old OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T allowing users to test the software before the rollout of the stable update and later the company also released the second beta. In the latest development, the OnePlus has rolled out the third OxygenOS 11 beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The second beta was released to optimize the overheating issue faced by the users and enhance the 5G and Wi-FI connectivity. Now the third beta is released to improve the software experience by making some changes with the UI of the phone.

More importantly, the new beta is rolling out to patch some issues and remove some of the annoying bugs reported by testers and users. According to the company, the new update is said to improve the smoothness of the YouTube videos, fix a bug for the Work-Life Balance feature, optimize the background process and improve battery life.

System

Optimized background process management mechanism to improve battery life

Improved the smoothness of YouTube playing videos

Improved system stability and fixed known issues



Network



Fixed the failed issue of enabling VoWiFi

Work-Life Balance

Fixed the issue that the feature doesn’t work when the screen is locked



According to the official support forum the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta is currently rolling out to all the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T units. If the users are already on the second beta then they will receive the OTA update. All you need to do is to head to the Setting menu on your phone, select the System option, tap on System Update, select the local update and download the new update to install it on your phone. It seems the company is looking forward to releasing the stable version soon for users across the globe. It would be interesting to see what changes the company is going to add with the stable version and which features are going to be removed by the developers.

