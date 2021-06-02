OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition goes official, only 1,500 units on offer

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition comes with a special case with the famous Sorayama Robot engraving.

OnePlus has introduced a new version of the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone – the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition. For the new model, the Chinese tech giant has collaborated with the famous Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, who is popular for his robot illustrations. He has also contributed to the design of the Sony AIBO robots in the past. Notably, OnePlus will be only offering 1,500 units of the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition globally at the moment. The new model will be initially available in China, and there’s no word on the global availability at the moment.

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition box contents

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition comes in a special box that has the Sorayama branding over it. The box contents of the device include the OnePlus 9 Pro model in the Morning Mist colour. There’s a case for the smartphone with the famous Sorayama Robot engraving. Lastly, the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition also comes with a t-shirt.

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition has been priced at RMB 5,499, which roughly translates to Rs 63,000 in the Indian currency. The phone will go on sale in China from June 9th from JD.com, Tmall, and Huantai Mall.

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition specifications and features

The new limited edition of the OnePlus 9 Pro offers the same set of features under the hood as the regular variant. The phone’s highlights include a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display bearing QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 10-bit colour depth. Under the hood, the smartphone has the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is aided by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.

As for the other features, the OnePlus 9 Pro sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, apart from the face unlock functionality. At the rear, there’s a 48MP main sensor, which is aided by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera onboard the handset. Lastly, the 5G phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging functionality.

The regular variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro comes in 8GB RAM / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB RAM and storage models. The former is available for Rs 64,999, while the latter is being offered for Rs 69,999 in India.

What are the display features of the OnePlus 9 Pro? The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which offers QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Which processor is available on the OnePlus 9 Pro? The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor, which is aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. What are the camera features of the OnePlus 9 Pro? The OnePlus 9 Pro has four cameras on the back including a 48MP sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. What is the price of the OnePlus 9 Pro in India? The OnePlus 9 Pro's base variant with 8GB of RAM costs Rs 64,999, while its 12GB RAM edition will set you back by Rs 69,999.

