OnePlus 9 RT launching in October; here are the details leaked so far
According to a report by Android Central, OnePlus is planning to launch a new smartphone later this year. The source claims that OnePlus 9 RT is going to be the Chinese tech giant’s next handset, which will be introduced at some point in October this year. In addition, the report has revealed a handful of specs of the OnePlus 9 RT. The source suggests that the smartphone will be offering upgrades in the camera department, which will be picked from the OnePlus Nord 2 handset.

OnePlus 9 RT specs and features leaked

As per the report by Android Central, the OnePlus 9 RT will be arriving with a 6.55-inch screen with a 120Hz AMOLED display panel. The smartphone will be powered by a higher-binned variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. So it’s likely for the handset to have the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Plus chipset. The smartphone is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera, which is found on the OnePlus 9 series as well as the Nord 2.

OnePlus 9 RT will be the first phone to offer the OxygenOS 12

Furthermore, the report claims that the OnePlus 9 RT will be the first smartphone from the brand to offer the OxygenOS 12 out of the box. The OxygenOS 12 will be bringing together OnePlus’ and OPPO’s software features after the merger of the companies. The OS will continue to offer the OnePlus Launched as well as the unique OnePlus functions like Work-Life Balance, Zen Mode, Scout, and Shelf. The source also claims that the OxygenOS 12 will also be bringing the theme store, which will be similar to the one available with the OPPO’s ColorOS.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the OxygenOS 12 will be arriving with a handful of privacy-focused features. The new OS will let you set up alerts when an application accesses your clipboard content. The Private Safe feature of the ColorOS will also be making its way to the OxygenOS 12. More details of the upcoming OnePlus 9 RT will be revealed in the near future, so stay tuned.

