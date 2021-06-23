  1. Home
  2. tech

Oneplus 9 to ship without a hefty red retail box; CEO Pete Lau confirms

OnePlus is planning to soon introduce a new retail box for the OnePlus 9 series, that looks like a pen drive retail packaging.
OnePlus the smartphone brand is popular for its premium and mid-range segment smartphone offering in India. The brand has launched the latest flagship series the OnePlus 9 series at the beginning of the year. The one thing which is quite common on all the flagship phones from OnePlus is the retail box, the rectangular-shaped red box lures everyone’s attention, but it seems that is going to change soon. Yes! You read it correctly, the company is planning to soon introduce a new retail box for the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the renders on his official Twitter handle.

OnePlus 9 series new retail box

Don’t be sad because Lau has not confirmed that the company is going to ditch the beautiful rectangular-shaped red retail box. He shares the render of an alternative packaging of the OnePlus 9 series which looks decent and bigger in terms of length. Lau didn’t reveal where the company is considering using this alternative packaging or it might use it in the upcoming phones.

The new packaging has everything on the front including the smartphone unit itself. The packaging shows the features of the phone including display, battery, processor, camera, and more. If you have ever seen the SanDisk pen drive or microSD card packaging then you might be thinking the same way as I’m thinking about the retail packaging of the OnePlus 9 series. It looks similar to the SanDisk packaging with minimal use of plastic.

However, I’m still assuming how the company is going to pack the charger with this alternative packaging because that Wrap charger will surely take a lot of space. Additionally, there is no room for additional accessories, which means the company might ditch the user manual, SIM ejector tool and the precious OnePlus never settle stickers as well. It would be interesting to see when the company is planning to launch this retail box.

Credits :OnePlus

