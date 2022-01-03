OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Making Debut in India on January 14; Read More

After a long period of speculation, the OnePlus 9 RT is finally making its debut in India, and the company has announced the device's launch date. The OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS headphones are making their debut India on January 14. The announcement comes just hours after OnePlus teased the arrival of both devices in two separate tweets. The launch will take place on OnePlus India's official Youtube channel at 5 p.m. IST. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India, as well as on the official OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT has been the subject of rumours for quite some time, and it is said to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC will be available, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage, as the phone's powerhouse. ColorOS, which is based on Android 11, will power the OnePlus smartphone.

It supports HDR10+ and has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass provides protection to the phone. The fingerprint scanner will be included into the display itself. A 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor make up the triple camera system on the back. A 16MP single selfie camera lens is included in the gadget.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Specifications

The 11mm dynamic drivers of the OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones are equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They have support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The OnePlus Buds Z2 is said to have a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge. They have Flash Charge fast charging technology, which promises up to 5 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Z2 Expected Price

The phone came in three colours: black, silver, and blue, with a starting price of roughly $500 in China. The smartphone is likely to be available in similar colours in India, and would cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS is expected to be priced at Rs 4,999.

