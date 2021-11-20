OnePlus 9RT to launch in India with a different name; All you need to know about

OnePlus launched the 9RT smartphone in China on 13th October during a launch event. The company is expected to launch the handset in this month; however, there hasn’t been any official announcement yet. A rumour from a well known tipster suggests that the OnePlus 9RT has been listed on the Google Play listing and Google Supported Devices list with a different name. This handset could launch in India as the OnePlus RT instead of the OnePlus 9RT; however, the company has not confirmed it yet. According to rumours, the OnePlus 9RT has been allotted OP5154L1 as model number and was spotted on the BIS certification website.

OnePlus 9RT smartphone: Specifications and features

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone was launched in China on 13th October with a 6.62 inch E4 OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits, HDR10+ support and a touch response of 600 Hz. This handset carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 9RT has a triple rear camera unit that features a primary sensor of 50 megapixel from Sony accompanied by a 16 megapixel wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor pon the front for selfies and video calls.

The handset is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the OnePlus 9RT has 5G support, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connection, NFC and USB type-C port.

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone matches its look from the OnePlus 9 and has a corner punch hole on the display where the front camera sensor is placed. The rear panel is of glass and has a matte finish. The company has offered an in-display fingerprint scanner and there is a rectangular camera module at the back.

