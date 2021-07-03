OnePlus 9T to arrive in Q3 this year; Might bring 108MP Hasselblad quad-camera setup on the back

The OnePlus 9T is rumoured to be launched in the third quarter of this year. The phone is said to arrive with the Color OS 11 out of the box instead of the Oxygen OS.

OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in March this year. The company is now reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro handsets very soon. While the brand is yet to announce anything officially, a tipster on Twitter has suggested that the OnePlus 9T will be launched in the third quarter of this year. The same tipster has also spilt some beans regarding the camera features of the OnePlus 9T smartphone. Notably, the new OnePlus offering will be arriving with Color OS instead of the Oxygen OS after the merger or OnePlus with OPPO.

OnePlus 9T coming soon with Color OS

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 9T will be launched at some point in the third quarter of this year. The phone will be released with Color OS 11 out of the box, which will be based on Android 11. The gadget leaker has also claimed that the OnePlus 9T will be released with a 108MP primary camera on the back. The device will also be offering Hasselblad camera technology. Notably, the tipster has revealed that the OnePlus 9T will be flaunting four cameras on the back.

OnePlus 9T features and specifications

As per the earlier reports, the OnePlus 9T will be arriving with an LTPO Samsung flexible AMOLED display, which will be offering full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, instead of the recently introduced Snapdragon 888+ chipset.

Apart from the OnePlus 9T, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone in the near future. The phone will be arriving as a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The handset will be offering a 6.43-inch full HD+ display. The device will be offering a design similar to the OnePlus 9 series phones. The handset will be fuelled by a beefy 4,500mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging. Lastly, the phone is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 in India.

