OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds go official in India; yours for Rs 9,990

Last month, OnePlus introduced its latest smartphone called the OnePlus Nord 2 in India. In addition, the company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds in the country. So far, the OnePlus Buds Pro earphones were available in the European markets. Now, the Chinese tech giant has launched the OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds in the Indian market. The brand has announced the pricing and availability details of the new wireless earbuds for India.

OnePlus Buds Pro specs and features

The OnePlus Buds Pro is the Chinese tech giant’s latest earbuds in India. In addition, the new wearable from the brand is the first in its segment to offer smart adaptive noise cancellation. The audio accessory has three microphones, which are capable of monitoring exterior noise and cancelling out noise from 15db and up to 40db. There also are large dynamic drivers, a big battery, and more onboard the new OnePlus earbuds.

As far as the design is concerned, the OnePlus Buds Pro has a minimalistic design that appears to be premium. The wearable is available in two attractive hues including Matte Black and Glossy White. Both have a smaller design when it comes to their predecessor. The device has 11nm dynamic drivers to provide an immersive audio experience. It has Bluetooth 5.2 and supports Dolby Atmos on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro or later models. The Zen mode onboard the wearable lets you be in focus by cancelling out the external sound.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is IP55 resistant to provide water and dust resistance, so you can take it out on a swim session. The case of the device is IPX4 certified for resistance against splashes. As for the battery capacity, the OnePlus Buds Pro has a 40mAh battery, which provides up to seven hours of usage on a single charge without ANC. The charging case of the wearable also has a massive 520mAh battery capacity to keep the audio accessory running for long. Notably, the new OnePlus earbuds offer support for the OnePlus fast War Charge technology, which can provide 10 hours of usage with just a brief 10-minute charge.

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds have been priced competitively in India at just Rs 9,990. The device is available to buy from Amazon India, the brand’s website, OnePlus experience stores, and partner stores across the country from August 26th. The wearable will be available in Matte Black and Glossy White colour variants in India.