OnePlus Buds Pro goes official; offers up to 38 hours of battery life with case

OnePlus the premium smartphone manufacturer has expanded its smartphone series today in India with the launch of the most awaited OnePlus Nord 2. Alongside the company has also introduced the next-gen OnePlus Buds Pro and in this article, we are going to talk about the TWS. The newly launched TWS has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumours but today finally launched and we have a lot to talk about it. Talking about the highlighted features of the OnePlus Buds Pro, it comes with ANC, large dynamic drivers, a bigger battery, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro specifications

Design-wise the OnePlus Buds Pro has a simple and attractive design and it looks premium. We must say that the company has made some significant changes with the design and stem size is also looking shorter compared to the predecessor. The newly launched earbuds are available in Matte Black and Glossy White and the stem part of the earbuds is glossy which makes it easier for users to understand which is there for controls.

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with an ANC feature that is capable of intelligently drowning out unwanted sound frequencies in real-time, such as environmental noise or chatter, adjusting the level of noise cancellation, and more. Each earbud features a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed in order to deliver a much more comfortable and tailored listening experience as opposed to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation.

According to the company, OnePlus Buds Pro offers a battery life of up to 38 hours along with the charging case on a full charge. It’s also capable of offering 10 hours of battery life with just a brief 10-minute charge.

The earbuds also support OnePlus fast Warp Charge, as well as third party Qi-certified wireless chargers. You can also charge the TWS on your OnePlus 9 Pro thanks to reverse wireless charging. On the connectivity part, the wireless earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94ms with Pro Gaming mode turned on.

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro is launched in the European market for EUR 149 (approx Rs 13,000) the company is yet to reveal the price of the device in India. It’s available for pre-booking in Europe from August 18. According to the company, the OnePlus Buds Pro price and availability will be soon available for the Indian market.