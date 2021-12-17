OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC and longer battery life launched globally

After its initial release in China, the successors to last year's budget Buds Z have been announced by OnePlus globally. Although the Buds Z2(The case most of all) look identical to the original, they come with a number of improvements, the most notable of which is active noise cancellation.

OnePlus's budget TWS buds this year include ANC and promise longer battery life. With ANC turned on, the company promises 5 hours of nonstop playback or 7 hours without. That's how long each bud's built-in 40 mAh battery lasts. The charging case, on the other hand, packs a 520 mAh cell, charges over USB-C and provides enough juice to the buds for 5-hour-long playback in just 10 minutes.

There's also a Transparency Mode, which disables the ANC for a brief period of time when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

According to OnePlus, the sound quality difference between the Buds Z2 and the Buds Pro should be minimal, as the company claims that the same 11mm dynamic drivers found in the Buds Pro are also available here.

The tricky part is that, like the rest of the OnePlus Buds, these are designed to work best with OnePlus phones. If you have an iPhone or another brand of phone, you can use the HeyMelody app to access the settings.

The price of a pair of Buds Z2 is $99 in the United States and €99 in Europe, with Pearl White being the only colour option. Obsidian Black is also on the way, with a release date set for next year. Today is the first day of availability.