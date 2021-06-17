OnePlus fully integrates with OPPO, here’s what it means for the users

OnePlus has formally announced its merger with OPPO. The brand’s CEO said that the collaboration will allow the company to deliver software updates to its users more efficiently.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that OnePlus is deepening its integration with its parent company OPPO. In simple words, OnePlus has finally fully merged with OPPO. Notably, OnePlus had already integrated a handful of teams with OPPO last year. If you might know, the collaboration with the two smartphone brands has been going for a very long time. However, now Pete Lau has officially confirmed the partnership between the two brands. So if you have been wondering what the merger with OPPO means for you as a OnePlus user, then continue to read on.

The partnership will allow delivering faster software updates

In the post on the OnePlus forums, Pete Lau has explained that thanks to the partnership with OPPO, the brand will have more resources at hand. This will allow the company to “create even better products”. This will allow the brand to be more efficient and deliver faster and more stable software updates for the OnePlus smartphones. Unfortunately, the company’s CEO didn’t go into the details at the moment. However, we can expect the brand to provide faster updates to the older OnePlus phones.

Lau said in the blog post, “I’m confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you.”

OnePlus will continue to operate independently

Furthermore, the OnePlus CEO said that even after the merger/integration, both OnePlus and OPPO will continue to operate separately. The company will be more focused on providing users with “the best possible products and experiences”. Apart from that, OnePlus will continue to launch its products separately, holding events, and engage directly with its users through its existing channels.

Pete Lau ended the forum post by saying, “As always, we wanted to let you – our community – know about this directly from us as soon as we could share the news with you. You are a vital part of the OnePlus family, so it’s important that we communicate changes like this with you directly. Thank you for supporting us over all these years. We can’t do any of this without the OnePlus community”.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be one of the next products to arrive in the partnership with OPPO. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be a rebranded version of the OPPO Reno 6. The brand hasn’t confirmed the same, so only time will tell.

