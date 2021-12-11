OnePlus Halted OxygenOS Update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, Due to Consumer Complaints of Bugs

The OxygenOS 12 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been purportedly halted until the OnePlus fixes the faults that have been reported by customers. The Chinese tech behemoth has also reportedly made a statement addressing the delay of the Android 12-based update's rollout. Many customers said that the update did not include all of the promised features, while others claimed that many of them were removed. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro received the OxygenOS 12 release as an OTA update previously this week.

OxygenOS 12 Upgrade Halted

According to Android Police, OnePlus has announced that the OxygenOS 12 upgrade for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be halted, by stating “We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them.” Further, the brand added, “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible”

Meanwhile, other sources say that OnePlus 9 Pro customers should factory reset their phones to get a bug-free experience, which is normally not suggested following a software update, especially one delivered via OTA.

Users of these OnePlus flagship phones received the update earlier this week. Following Google and Samsung, the Chinese tech giant has become the third manufacturer to release an Android 12-based update. The OnePlus update delivered a few UI modifications as well as system-level upgrades and functionality. App hibernation, microphone, and camera indicators, as well as a new "approximate" location permission, were all added to users who received the update.

However, a fresh OxygenOS 12 upgrade for the two 9-series smartphones is likely to arrive shortly, and it is expected that the upgrades for the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8 series will not have the same issue. While OnePlus has stated that a new version of the current OxygenOS 12 upgrade will be released shortly, the firm has not provided a precise date or schedule.

