OnePlus introduces all-new TV Y1S & Y1S Edge in a quirky campaign film featuring B-town couple Shahid and Mira.

Looks like Shahid Kapoor is having some awesome “Me-Time” at home and his wife, Mira Kapoor is not even complaining about it! If you are thinking that the actor is out and about on a solo trip or something akin, let us tell you that it is not what you think! Shahid is actually excited about his all-new OnePlus TV that comes with some smart capabilities and innovative technology to make smarter choices and enjoy a holistic smart home experience. As the brand ambassadors of OnePlus TV, the popular celebrity couple is showcasing their newly launched smart TVs - OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge in the brand’s latest campaign.

Conceptualized and led by the OnePlus India Marketing team, directed by Suraj Wanvari, produced by Dhruv Singhal, and Sejal Shah as the Director of Photography, the campaign effectively showcases the new features in a quirky way. So, let us quickly unravel the smart features of the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge with Shahid and Mira.

The global ace technology brand has launched two smart TVs, OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge that are designed to deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience while embodying a wholesome, humorous vibe that Shahid and Mira Kapoor are sharing with each other. The exuberance and youthful spirit of Shahid and Mira have brought this campaign to life and connect with the young generation of today at a personal level.

Powered by Android 11.0, the OnePlus TVs are all set to offer incredible smart TV performance in the comfort of your home. Offering a smart connectivity feature through the OnePlus Connect app (2.0 version), the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge enable users to control their smart TVs with their OnePlus smartphones. How cool is that! Moreover, users can also enjoy a seamless TV connection with their OnePlus smartwatch as well as the OnePlus Buds devices.

Committed to giving a hassle-free user experience, OnePlus has taken things a notch higher by offering the most incredible smart TV experience at an affordable price. The Y Series TVs launched by OnePlus is a great chance for everyone to get their first-hand experience on an immersive smart TV experience without spending a lot on the purchase. Next time you think of an incredible display, immersive sound, curated content through OxygenPlay, and seamless smarter connected ecosystem experience, think nothing else but OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge!

Offered in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, the OnePlusTV Y1S 32-inch is available starting INR16,499 onwards across online platforms, and the OnePlusTV Y1S Edge is available starting INR16,999 onwards across offline retail channels, along with multiple exciting offers for consumers to avail across both sales platforms.