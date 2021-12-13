OnePlus Ivan to be launched as Nord 2 CE in India; Tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

OnePlus launched the toned-down variant of the Nord earlier this year named as the Nord Core Edition. The company is said to be working on the successor of the OnePlus Nord Core Edition as it was spotted on the BIS certification website with codename Ivan and model number IV2201. A report from 91Mobiles suggests the key specifications, price range and launch timeline of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 Core Edition. It is expected to launch next year in the first quarter.

OnePlus Nord 2 Core Edition: Leaked Specifications and pricing

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE handset is said to come with a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that will have a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. We can expect an in-display fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole cutout on the display. This handset might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood and it is the only handset from OnePlus to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The chipset is said to be coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. This handset is said to come in different variants with 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord 2 Core Edition will be equipped with 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage capacity and it will run on Oxygen OS based on Android 12.

On the camera front, the device is said to come with a 64 megapixel OmniVision camera sensor at the back with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to carry a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charging support. The alert slider will not be included and the device will feature a stereo speaker setup and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The frame is made up of plastic while the screen and the back glass will have Corning Gorilla Glass. According to the reports, this handset is said to be priced between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000.

The company hasn’t confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 Core Edition yet so we should take this information as a pinch of salt and wait for an official announcement.

