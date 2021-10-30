OnePlus Launched OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 Update for OnePlus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro; Fixes Call Screen Lag Issue

OnePlus has released a new update for its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices, both of which were released in 2019. OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 is the new version, which is still based on Android 11 as the name suggests. The latest OxygenOS version for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro. It includes security fixes through October 2021. It also eliminates the lag in the incoming call screen interface. This bug has been reported by users for quite some time. With these changes, the company has finally listened to the customer’s feedback.

A post on the official community forum announced the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. The upgrade is currently being rolled out across the globe and in Europe. Because no firmware version for Indian handsets was given, OnePlus did not say whether or not consumers in India will receive the upgrade.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Update

The OnePlus 7 Pro's worldwide and European firmware versions are 11.0.4.1.GM21AA and 11.0.4.1GM21BA, respectively. The vanilla OnePlus 7 receives firmware versions 11.0.4.1.GM57AA and 11.0.4.1GM57BA on the global market and Europe, respectively. Although the amount of the update is not specified, users are recommended to upgrade their smartphones when connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and plugged in to charge. The system stability of OnePlus' flagship smartphones launched in 2019 has been increased. In addition, the update claims to resolve a problem with the incoming call interface displaying with a delay. The bundled October 2021 Android security patch is the update's greatest selling point for the OnePlus 7 series.

The upgrade will be released in stages, with a restricted number of customers receiving it first, followed by a wider deployment in a few days. Users of the OnePlus 7 series will receive an automatic over-the-air update. Users who are particularly interested in the update can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The latest software update will address a long-standing issue with the incoming call interface on certain smartphones. Several users have reported the problem, in which they are notified of an incoming call after a substantial delay.

