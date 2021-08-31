OnePlus might launch an affordable version of the OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro has recently launched in the global market along with the new OnePlus Nord 2. The newly launched TWS has garnered good reviews from tech enthusiasts and reviewers and it seems to be one of the best earbuds from the company. However, the price point of the premium TWS is not favourable for a lot of people. The OnePlus Buds Pro was launched in India at Rs 9,999 which seems to be a decent price for the premium offering. But if you’re looking for something within budget then it seems your wish is going to fulfil soon. OnePlus is said to be working on a pair of new TWS earbuds which are not going to cost you like the Buds Pro.

Affordable OnePlus TWS in cards

In the latest leak popular tipster, Maz Jambor shared a tweet revealing that the company is developing an affordable TWS. According to the tipster, the smartphone manufacturer is working on a new pair of earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it seems that the pair of headphones will be a lite edition of the Buds Pro which is expected to launch soon.

“1+ is working on a new - lower-priced - pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro.

I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer,” reads Jambor’s Twitter post.

There is no certainty about the launch date of the upcoming Lite edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro, but we can expect that the company may possibly launch the TWS by the end of this year. The upcoming earbuds might bridge the gap between OnePlus Buds and Buds Pro in terms of price. According to the report, the affordable version of the OnePlus Buds Pro will be launched at around USD 99 (approx Rs 7,242). It would be interesting to see when the brand is planning to launch the TWS and at what price point. Make sure you take this information with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to reveal anything officially.