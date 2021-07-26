OnePlus Nord 2 5G goes on sale in India; pricing and offers detailed

OnePlus has recently added its latest affordable smartphone called the Nord 2 5G in the Indian and global market. At the time of launch, the company confirmed that the handset will be up for grabs in India from July 26th with an array of offers. As a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is all set to be available today, but you have to be the prime member to avail the smartphone with some interesting discounts. The smartphone will also go up for sale via the OnePlus official website. Let's have a closer look at the deals on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing, availability, and offers

According to the launch event, the OnePlus Nord 2 is launched with a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also opt for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 29,999. The top-notch model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be up for grabs at Rs 34,999. The company has launched the handset in Blue Haze, Grey Sierra, and Green Woods colour shades. The Green Woods comes with a lighter texture at the back with a leather-like finish. Do note the Green Woods colour variant is not up for sale today. Also do note that the company has confirmed that the 6GB RAM and 128GB mode will be up for sale from August 30th.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-commerce site is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G with HDFC Bank credit cards and No Cost EMI options of 3 and 6 months. The discount offer is also applicable on purchase of phone via EMI option with HDFC Bank credit card on OnePlus.in. Users are also getting additional Rs 1,000 off with an exchange offer and the company suggests that it is a limited period offer.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W Warp Charge fast charging support.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with EIS + 2-megapixel mono lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, It houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies and video calls.