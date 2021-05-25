OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G could be launched in India in June

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be a replacement for last year’s Nord, while the Nord CE 5G is expected to be a more affordable Nord series offering.

OnePlus seems to be planning to launch two new Nord series smartphones in the Indian market very soon. The upcoming two new offerings from the brand are expected to be called the OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G. While OnePlus is yet to officially announce anything, the new Nord series models were recently spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards. Now, the popular gadget tipster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings has suggested that OnePlus is planning to launch two new phones in India in June. The leakster hasn’t revealed the name of these two upcoming phones, but they are widely rumoured to be the OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus has already received the necessary approval from the BIS regulatory authority in India for the Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G. These devices are codenamed the OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) and OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) in the database of BIS. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to replace the OnePlus Nord, which was unveiled in July last year. As for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, it is rumoured to be an affordable smartphone with support for the next-gen 5G networks.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to arrive with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which supports both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks. The device could offer a 6.49-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For imaging, the Nord 2 could offer four cameras on the back, complete with a 64MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth lens, and a macro shooter. Unfortunately, not many details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G are available at the moment.

Talking about last year’s OnePlus Nord, it is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, and a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The 48MP primary camera-toting handset is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is available in the country at the starting price of Rs 24,999.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×