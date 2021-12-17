OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro leaked specifications; Tipped to house a 48 megapixel primary camera

image: 91Mobiles

According to the reports, OnePlus is working on the Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone as the specifications and other details of the handset are all over the internet. The rumours suggest that the design will be similar to the original OnePlus Nord 2 with a 6.4 inch hole-punch display. On the other hand, the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 pro smartphone have been rumoured by a popular Chinese tipster.The handset is said to come with a 32 megapixel front camera sensor and will have support for 80W wired charging. Let’s take a look at what the rumours suggest about the OnePlus nord 2 CE and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Leaked specifications 

A popular tipster had shared the renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the leaked renders, the handset will come in olive green and grey shades. It is said to feature a hole-punch AMOLED display. The volume buttons are placed on the left edge while the power button is placed on the right edge of the device. The handset will icnlude a USB type-C port, a headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone is tipped to carry a rectangular triple rear camera setup with LED flash and a OnePlus logo. Previously it was tipped that this handset will feature a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The handset is tipped to feature a primary camera sensor of 64 megapixel at the back, a 16 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls and a battery of 4,500 mAh capacity with 65 W fast charging support. 

OnePlus 10 Pro: Rumoured specifications 

The OnePlus 10 series which is expected to come in two variants, OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro has been all over the rumours since couple of weeks. A well-known tipster Digital Chat Station said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,048 x 1,080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. 

