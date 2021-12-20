OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Reportedly Passed BIS Certification in India, Hints at an Imminent Launch; Read More

It seems like OnePlus is gearing to launch its Nord 2 CE smartphone in the Indian market soon. The forthcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to bet the company’s mid-range smartphone, according to rumours. OnePlus Nord 2 CE has recently passed through India's BIS certification system, according to popular tipster Mukul Sharma. Although OnePlus has not confirmed anything about the smartphone, it looks that the Nord CE's successor will be unveiled shortly.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE BIS Listing

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G handset with model number IV2201 was spotted on BIS by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Ivan is the codename for the handset, as previously stated. However, the BIS listing has no information regarding the OnePlus Nord series phone's RAM and storage capacities, colour options, or specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor with an octa-core architecture and fabbed on a 7nm technology. A Mali G68 GPU is included. This is the same chip that powers the Oppo Reno7 SE, for those who are unaware.

On the back of the phone, there will be a triple camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16 MP camera in the punch hole camera cutout for taking selfies and video calling.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to feature a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for rapid charging up to 65W. It will come pre-installed with Android 12. The OnePlus signature - alert slider – will not be included with the Nord 2 CE. It's also the company's first smartphone with a dedicated micro-SD card slot, according to reports. The Nord 2 CE is expected to hit the Indian market in early 2022, with a price tag of between 24,000 and 28,000 rupees.

