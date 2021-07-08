OnePlus Nord 2 India launch is set for July 22nd; here are the details

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving in India on July 22nd at 7.30 pm. The phone will arrive as a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord smartphone.

OnePlus has finally broken its silence regarding the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2. The popular high-end and mid-range smartphone maker has just announced that it will be launching the OnePlus Nord 2 in India on July 22nd at 7.30 pm. Apart from India, the company will also be launching the smartphone in Europe on the same day. In addition, the brand’s CEO Pete Lau revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be a “comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord”.

OnePlus Nord 2 features and specs

Just yesterday, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor. Notably, the Nord 2 will be the Chinese phone maker’s first smartphone to utilise a MediaTek processor, as all other handsets from the brand so far arrived with the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving with enhanced artificial intelligence features to provide a superb imaging experience.

As for the other specs, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering a punch-hole design on the front and a square camera module on the back. The device will be coming with a 6.43-inch full HD+ display that utilises an AMOLED screen panel, which will be offering a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to flaunt a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera on the back. There will also be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens onboard the device and a 2MP black & white camera.

For selfies and video calling, the handset is tipped to offer a 32MP camera on the front. Lastly, the leaks have revealed that the 5G smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. The device is said to arrive with an alert slider, just like its predecessor – the OnePlus Nord. The handset will be pretty slim with an 8.1mm waistline. Similar to the previous Nord, the Nord 2 will also be arriving with OxygenOS based on Android 11.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be available to pre-order in India and Europe right after the launch on July 22nd. The device’s base variant is rumoured to be available at around Rs 25,000.

Most recent OnePlus phone in India

Prior to the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G last month. The handset arrived as a mid-range offering with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a triple-lens camera setup. The phone’s base variant is priced at Rs 22,999, while the most expensive model is being offered for Rs 27,999 in India.

