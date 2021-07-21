OnePlus Nord 2 is officially confirmed to sport a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support

OnePlus will be introducing its latest Nord series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord 2 in India at an event tomorrow evening. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese phone maker has already revealed a handful of details regarding the specs of the OnePlus Nord 2 in the past few weeks. Most recently, the company revealed the camera details of the device. Now, the brand has announced details regarding the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, just a day ahead of the launch.

OnePlus Nord 2 will have a bigger battery than the original Nord

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving with a 4,500mAh battery. To compare the original Nord features a smaller 4,115mAh power cell. In addition, the new Nord will be flaunting support for a whopping 65W Warp Charge fast charging, as compared to 30W charging support on the OnePlus Nord. The brand claims that 15 minutes of charging will provide you with a full day's of power on the new Nord.

OnePlus Nord 2 officially confirmed specs and features so far

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor. This may be disappointing for those looking for a higher 120Hz screen refresh rate on the Nord 2. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, making it the first handset from the brand to utilise a MediaTek SoC.

OnePlus has also revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be boasting a triple primary camera module on the back. The phone will be featuring a 50MP main AI-powered Sony IMX766 camera, which will also have support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). Notably, the OnePlus Nord flaunts a quad-camera module at the rear, but its main sensor is limited to a 48MP camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 rumoured specs and features

According to the earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in India in two RAM and storage configurations. The phone’s base model will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher-end version will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native memory. The smartphone is said to offer a punch-hole design on the front to house a single selfie snapper. The device’s main 50MP camera on the back is expected to be paired with an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP third sensor. Lastly, the rumour mill indicates that the new Nord will be featuring a 32MP selfie snapper.

If the reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be available at the starting price tag of Rs 30,000 in India, which will be around Rs 5,000 higher than the OnePlus Nord. We will have official pricing and availability details at 7.30 pm tomorrow, so stay tuned for more updates.