OnePlus Nord 2 launched in India; here's everything you need to know

In the past few weeks, OnePlus had been teasing its latest Nord series offering called the OnePlus Nord 2 in India. Today, the wait for the new mid-range offering from the brand is finally over. At an online event, the Chinese tech giant has introduced the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone in both the Indian and European markets. The phone has arrived as the successor to last year’s highly popular OnePlus Nord. Notably, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the company’s first handset to utilise a MediaTek processor, as all previous OnePlus devices arrived with the Snapdragon chipsets.

OnePlus Nord 2 design and display

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a slightly refreshed design than its predecessor. While the new Nord has the same rounded corners as well as a flat display as the original offering, its rear camera module is totally different. Unlike the pill-shaped camera module of the previous Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a square camera module consisting of three cameras, instead of four shooters found on the predecessor.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a single camera hole on the top-left corner of the screen, unlike a pill-shaped dual camera module found on the OnePlus Nord. The placement of the buttons on the new Nord is similar to the previous-gen model. As far as the display is concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is similar to the OnePlus Nord, which may be disappointing for some users.

OnePlus Nord 2 processor and memory variants

As we mentioned above, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the Chinese phone maker’s first offering with a MediaTek chipset. The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor. The company claims to have optimised the chipset to provide enhanced artificial intelligence features. The phone features AI-assisted photography to deliver a superior imaging experience. In addition, the chipset is claimed to provide a better response time for an immersive gaming experience.

As far as the RAM and storage variants are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 has arrived in three configurations. The base variant of the device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, and the second model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The most high-end version of the device is fitted with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 camera features and other specs

Talking about the photography features, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 50MP primary camera on the back, which has the Sony IMX766 sensor. As for the other two cameras, the new Nord has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Nord 2 has a 32MP sensor on the front, as compared to a dual 32MP + 8MP module found on the OnePlus Nord.

Software-wise, the new Nord boots OxygenOS 11.1 that’s based on Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for the next-gen 5G networks, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2 has been equipped with a beefy 4,500mAh battery, which provides support for a massive 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India and colour variants

The OnePlus Nord 2’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 27,999. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999, while the most high-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by Rs 34,999. The 8GB / 128GB (Blue Haze and Gray Sierra) and 12GB / 256GB (Blue Haze and Gray Sierra) variants will go on open sale from July 28th. The base 6GB / 128GB (Blue Haze) and 12GB / 256GB (Green Woods) will be available from August.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other partner stores.