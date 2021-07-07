OnePlus Nord 2 officially confirmed to arrive with Dimensity 1200 SoC, could launch on July 24th

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering enhanced artificial intelligence features, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. To highlight the AI features, OnePlus and MediaTek are calling the processor Dimensity 1200 AI to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200 SoC.

OnePlus has finally confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone and the phone will arrive as the successor to the OnePlus Nord. The company has posted the first teaser for the handset on Twitter. In addition, the Chinese phone maker has announced that the upcoming phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Notably, the Nord 2 will be the brand’s first smartphone to utilise a MediaTek processor, as all other devices from the company arrived with the Snapdragon chipsets. Let’s take a look at the latest teaser.

OnePlus Nord 2 will offer enhanced AI functionalities

As per OnePlus, the Nord 2 will be offering AI-assisted photography features to provide a superior imaging experience. In addition, the same will offer a better response time for quicker and smoother gaming, apart from other specs.

“At OnePlus, we are committed to sharing the best technology with the world, and the OnePlus Nord line reaffirms this mission in a more accessible price category. The fast and smooth smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique, and we are always seeking new ways and technologies that allow us to bring that experience to more users”, Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus commented on the upcoming phone.

Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s wireless communication business commented on the new partnership with OnePlus, “The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimizing the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users. As AI is reshaping the future of chipset technology, this initiative gives brands like OnePlus access to the latest AI-powered capabilities with the flexibility to innovate in new and exciting ways”.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and features

According to the earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord 2 could offer a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which will provide a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is rumoured to measure 8.1mm around the waist and will be retaining the alert slider from the previous Nord offering. In the camera department, the device is said to offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor to provide quality portrait shots. The other rumoured features include a 32MP front snapper and a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 2 India launch details

The OnePlus Nord 2 is rumoured to be unveiled by the end of July, possibly on July 24th in India. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 for the base variant. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.

