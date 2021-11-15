OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN edition official teaser goes live, the device arrives on November 16

Oneplus just released an official teaser for the special Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2. It's a revamped version of the company's latest mid-range smartphone, with design cues from the classic 1980s arcade game. However, underneath the new skin, the hardware is essentially the same as the excellent OnePlus Nord 2, which was released in July of this year.

Oneplus’s official India Twitter handle posted the official teaser and with the announcement that the device will be official on November 16. Additionally, the company also posted some limited 48 hours challenges that users can try out before the official release goes live on 16th November. Players can try out the game and random 3 selected winners will stand a chance to win the Oneplus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN device. Adding to that those who pre-order the device before others will also get a pair of OnePlus Buds z free bundled in.

Oneplus also says due to limited stock the orders will be served on a first-come and first-served basis.

The phone's Pac-Man modifications are mostly cosmetic. A small Pac-Man logo appears on its back, which glows in the dark to reveal a Pac-Man maze. Also according to the global release a semi-translucent themed case featuring the titular character alongside ghostly antagonists Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde will be bundled. When you turn on the phone, you'll see a dynamic Pac-Man-themed wallpaper, one of eight available. There's a Pac-Man-themed charging animation, as well as redesigned icons for OnePlus' stock apps and retro notification alert sounds, among other 8-bit touches.

Aside from that, the Pac-Man Edition is going to have the same hardware as the original Nord 2. That means it comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p 90Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, and a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged quickly at 65W. On the back, there are three cameras: the main camera with 50 megapixels, an ultrawide camera with 8 megapixels, and a monochrome camera with 2 megapixels.

The Pac-Man edition of the phone will be available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and will cost ₹37,999