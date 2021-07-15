OnePlus Nord 2 price in India for all variants leaked; here's what we know so far

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched in India in two RAM and storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The price of the new Nord will reportedly be much higher than the original offering.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving as the successor to the OnePlus Nord smartphone in India at an event on July 22nd. Ahead of the launch, the company has already teased a handful of features of the upcoming Nord offering. So far, the brand has confirmed the display configuration, processor type, and Android update version and cycle for the OnePlus Nord 2. The rumour mill has also shared a handful of information about the new Nord. Now, the OnePlus Nord 2’s price for India has been leaked on the interwebs.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India will start from Rs 31,999

According to a report by 91mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched in India in two RAM and storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The phone’s base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will set you back by Rs 31,999. The higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of space will be priced at Rs 34,999, suggests the source.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first handset in the Nord series to be priced above Rs 30,000. The original OnePlus Nord was launched in the country for just Rs 24,999 for the base model. Furthermore, the report suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in India in two colour hues including Grey Sierra and Blue Haze. In addition, the brand will reportedly be also launching a special leather back edition of the device in Green Woods colour. This model could cost a little extra than the regular versions of the new Nord offering.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

Talking about the specs, OnePlus has officially revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, making it the first OnePlus handset to offer a MediaTek chipset. As announced by the company, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering two major Android updates and three years of Android security upgrades. The device will boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

As far as the other features are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 is rumoured to flaunt a 50MP primary camera sensor on the back. Apart from a large sensor, the phone is also tipped to feature an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP third sensor, probably for macro photography. To compare, the original OnePlus Nord arrived with a quad-camera module at the rear consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Lastly, the rumour mill suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery – higher than the 4,115mAh unit available on the earlier Nord – that will support 30W or 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched at 7 pm at the online-streamed event on July 22nd in India. Then we will know everything about the next-gen OnePlus Nord smartphone, so stay tuned for regular updates.

