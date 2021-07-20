OnePlus Nord 2 rumour round up; specs, features, and pricing we know so far

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the Indian and global market on July 22 and we are just a couple of days ahead of the official launch. It seems that the company is more excited about the launch than us, in the latest update OnePlus has confirmed the camera specification of the upcoming Nord 2 on Amazon India. In this article, we have garnered all the information about the OnePlus Nord 2 so far confirmed by the company and appeared on rumours. Let’s have a closer look at the rounds up of all the information.



OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus Nord 2 5G round up



OnePlus has confirmed on its Amazon listing that the upcoming affordable smartphone will be launched with a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup with OIS support. As per the listing, the handset will use a Sony IMX766 flagship sensor for the primary camera. Earlier the listing confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will be launched with a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display and OxygenOS 11. The listing suggests that the display will be flat and there is no existence of curved edges.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. The company claimed that the chipset is more efficient than the standard one and it comes with a whole lot of AI features. However, the company is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone.



Going with the previous leaks the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is tipped to be launched with a price tag of Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is expected to be up for grabs at Rs 34,999. Notably, the predecessor was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999. According to the rumours, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be offered in India in two colour shades including Grey Sierra and Blue Haze.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G features



OnePlus Nord 2 5G will flaunt a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, making it the first OnePlus handset to launch with a MediaTek chipset. The company confirmed that the handset will arrive with two major Android updates and three years of Android security upgrades. The smartphone will be fuelled by a beefy 4,500mAh battery with 30W or 65W fast charging support.





OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch



The OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to launch on July 22nd in India at 7 pm through an online event. The company is going to broadcast the launch live-stream on its official website and YouTube channel. We will update the link as soon as it goes live.