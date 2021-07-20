OnePlus Nord 2 rumour round up; specs, features, and pricing we know so far

19 hours ago  |  11.8K
   
OnePlus Nord 2 rumour round up; specs, features, and pricing we know so far
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the Indian and global market on July 22 and we are just a couple of days ahead of the official launch. It seems that the company is more excited about the launch than us, in the latest update OnePlus has confirmed the camera specification of the upcoming Nord 2 on Amazon India. In this article, we have garnered all the information about the OnePlus Nord 2 so far confirmed by the company and appeared on rumours. Let’s have a closer look at the rounds up of all the information. 
 

OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus Nord 2 5G round up
 

OnePlus has confirmed on its Amazon listing that the upcoming affordable smartphone will be launched with a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup with OIS support. As per the listing, the handset will use a Sony IMX766 flagship sensor for the primary camera. Earlier the listing confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will be launched with a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display and OxygenOS 11. The listing suggests that the display will be flat and there is no existence of curved edges. 

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. The company claimed that the chipset is more efficient than the standard one and it comes with a whole lot of AI features. However, the company is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone. 
 

Going with the previous leaks the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is tipped to be launched with a price tag of Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is expected to be up for grabs at Rs 34,999. Notably, the predecessor was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999. According to the rumours, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be offered in India in two colour shades including Grey Sierra and Blue Haze.
 

OnePlus Nord 2 5G features
 

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will flaunt a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, making it the first OnePlus handset to launch with a MediaTek chipset. The company confirmed that the handset will arrive with two major Android updates and three years of Android security upgrades. The smartphone will be fuelled by a beefy 4,500mAh battery with 30W or 65W fast charging support.

 


 

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch
 

The OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to launch on July 22nd in India at 7 pm through an online event. The company is going to broadcast the launch live-stream on its official website and YouTube channel. We will update the link as soon as it goes live. 

What is the price of the OnePlus Nord 2 in India?
The OnePlus Nord 2’s base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will set you back by Rs 31,999. The higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of space will be priced at Rs 34,999
What are the camera features of the OnePlus Nord 2?
The OnePlus Nord 2 is rumoured to flaunt a 50MP primary camera sensor on the back. Apart from a large sensor, the phone is also tipped to feature an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP third sensor.
What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 2?
The rumour mill suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery – higher than the 4,115mAh unit available on the earlier Nord – that will support 30W or 65W fast charging.
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All