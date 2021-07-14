OnePlus Nord 2 will get two major Android updates and three years of security upgrades

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be getting two major Android updates – Android 12 and Android 13. In addition, the brand will be providing Android security updates for at least three years.

The OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is all set to be launched at an event on July 22nd in India and Europe. In its typical fashion, the company has been releasing information regarding the upcoming Nord ahead of the launch. Recently, the brand announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor with advanced artificial intelligence features. In addition, the phone maker has also confirmed that the new Nord will offer a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, just like the original Nord. Now, the company has shed some details regarding the Nord 2’s Android update cycle.

OnePlus Nord 2 will get two major upcoming iterations of Android

In a tweet, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving pre-installed with OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11. While the brand hasn’t revealed the exact OxygenOS 11 version, the rumour mill suggests that it will be OxygenOS 11.3 with the new integrated codebase with OPPO’s ColorOS. The tweet from the company also mentions that the new Nord series offering will be getting two major Android updates – Android 12 and Android 13. In addition, the brand will be providing Android security updates for at least three years.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that the company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord and Nord CE variants will also be getting the same treatment as the Nord 2. These devices will also be treated with two years of major Android upgrades and three year’s security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

So far, OnePlus has only revealed details regarding the screen size, processor, and Android version of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. As per the earlier reports, the device will be offering full HD+ resolution, just like its predecessor. The smartphone could be offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The most affordable variant of the device will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The higher-end version of the upcoming Nord will have a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of security, the smartphone will be featuring a fingerprint sensor that will be placed under the screen.

The rumour mill suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering three cameras as compared to a quad-camera module present on the original Nord. The new Nord is said to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, which will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel third lens. Unlike the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2’s LED flash unit will be placed inside the same camera module as the other sensors on the back, which will offer a slightly different design than the predecessor.

As for the other features, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offering a 32-megapixel camera on the front, which will be placed inside the hole in the top-left corner. The new Nord will be a mid-range 5G offering with a beefy 4,500mAh battery that could either support 30W or 65W fast charging, suggests the leaks.

OnePlus Nord 2’s expected price in India

According to the reports, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be available at the starting price of around Rs 30,000 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To compare, the original Nord’s base variant was launched in India for Rs 24,999. A hike of Rs 5,000 in the base variant seems reasonable for all the upgrades the new Nord is bringing. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.

