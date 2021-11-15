OnePlus Nord 2x PAC-MAN edition leaked render surfaced online

Last week OnePlus announced that they are coming with a OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN edition smartphone on their official social media handles. The smartphone was touted as a limited edition OnePlus Nord 2 phone. During this announcement, OnePlus revealed the price of this smartphone but they didn't reveal any information about the design and availability of this smartphone. But now the image of this OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN edition is leaked online so we know exactly what this limited edition smartphone from OnePlus will look like from its original model.

Recently a popular tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore shared hands-on images and photos of the retail box of the Sudhanshu Ambhore. Sudhanshu said that he acquired these photos from The Phone Talks. Although we were not able to get these photos from the social media handles of the sources.

As part of the photos leaked online, we can say that this smartphone's retail box will come with PAC-MAN and OnePlus brandings in a tall gray colour box. The smartphone itself will come with PAC-MAN and dots graphics. According to the leak, the PAC-MAN character logo on the back of the smartphone glows at night and we will also have OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN branding at the left of the rear camera.

This limited edition smartphone from OnePlus will be made available in India and Europe. As this is a limited edition smartphone so the quantities of this smartphone will be limited. That's why if you're interested in this PAC-MAN edition smartphone from OnePlus then you will have to get it as early as possible. Currently, we don't have any idea about the availability of this new smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN edition price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN edition will cost Rs 37,999 in India, in Europe it will be €529, and in the UK it will be £499. The specifications on this limited edition smartphone will be exactly the same as the original OnePlus Nord 2. Because this is a limited edition smartphone it will be a little bit more expensive than the regular OnePlus Nord 2.

Source