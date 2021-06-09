OnePlus Nord CE 5G colour variants and design leaked by promotional materials

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s will be arriving in three colour variants including Gray Onyx, Silver White, and Blue Void. Complete official details will be available tomorrow.

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest Nord series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G aka Nord Core Edition 5G at an event in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the company has already revealed a handful of details regarding the OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications. Now just a few hours ahead of the launch, the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has posted a handful of official renders as well as a promotional video for the phone. The renders and video have left nothing to the imagination regarding the design, colour variants, and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design

Talking about the design first, as seen in the promotional images, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be featuring an attractive design. The smartphone can be seen to flaunt a punch-hole display with a cutout in the top-left corner for the single selfie camera. The budget device will be featuring highly narrow bezels on the sides as well as the top and bottom.

At the rear, the phone will have a triple camera module, which will be placed vertically in the top left corner. Lastly, we can see that the Nord CE 5G’s right side will have the power button, while the left side will have the volume rocker. At the bottom, the phone will have the 3.5mm headphone jack, the USB Type-C port, and the speaker.

OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G pic.twitter.com/9ovnqoXxKL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE 5G colour variants

As you can see in the promotional video as well as press renders, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be offered in as many as three colour variants, at least at the launch. These hues will include Gray Onyx or Charcoal Ink, Blue Void, and another model that looks like Silver White. Notably, the company had already officially showcased the Blue Void colour model of the smartphone. We can expect more colour variants of the phone at the launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features and specifications

Lastly, coming to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features, the promotional video suggests that the phone will have a Fluid AMOLED Always-On display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The device was already confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor with support for 5G networks. At the rear, the handset will have a triple camera module with a 64MP main sensor. The promo has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be quite slim with a 7.9mm waistline. Also, it’s been revealed that the phone will be featuring the Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India

OnePlus hasn’t yet provided any information about the Nord CE 5G’s price in India. However, the reports suggest that the phone will be available at the starting price of Rs 22,999. We will know for sure at the event tomorrow evening, stay tuned.

What are the colour models of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three colour models including Gray Onyx, Silver White, and Blue Void. Which processor powers the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a mid-range smartphone that's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750 processor, which supports 5G connectivity. When the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available to buy in India? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available to pre-order from June 11th, while its open sales will kick off on June 16th. Does the OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers fast charging and 3.5mm audio jack? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers support for the brand's Warp Charge 30T Plus technology. And yes, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

