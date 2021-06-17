OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets its first OS update after launch in India, brings May security patch and more

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s first OS update improves the camera experience, enhances system stability, and offers Android security patch for May 2021. The update is rolling out over the air.

Just last week, OnePlus launched its latest Nord series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India, apart from Europe. In just a week after the launch, the Chinese tech giant has released the first software update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The update updates the firmware number of the smartphone to OxygenOS 11.0.2.2.EB13DA. The new update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is being rolled out over the air in phases, so it may take some time to reach your unit.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update features

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s first OS update comes with a few improvements for system and camera. The new firmware improves the accuracy of the colour of the screen. For cameras, the update enhances the portrait photography feature for the selfie camera. In addition, it improves the white balance consistency and enhances the image detail of the rear camera. The new firmware fixes known issues to improve stability, and also brings the Android security patch for May 2021. The size of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G new OxygenOS update is 172MB.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features and specs

Just to recap the specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The phone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz screen, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and boots Android 11-based OxygenOS. As for the cameras, the new Nord has a 64MP main camera on the back. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP selfie camera.

As for the other specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 16MP selfie shooter. The device has a punch-hole design on the front to house the front camera. For security, the device has a fingerprint sensor that’s placed under the screen. Lastly, a beefy 4,500mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus fast-charging support completes the list of the specs.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is selling for Rs 22,999. The phone’s 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models are available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. You can purchase the handset from Amazon and OnePlus India’s e-store.

What is the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G's price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the base variant, while the most high-end model costs Rs 27,999. What is the screen size and processor of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz screen, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Where I can buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G mid-range smartphone is available in India on Amazon and OnePlus e-store.

Credits :OnePlus

Share your comment ×