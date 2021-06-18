OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets yet another OxygenOS update in India with camera improvement and more
Just yesterday, OnePlus started rolling out the first OS update for the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India. Now in a matter of hours, the handset has received its second OxygenOS update in the country. The latest OS update brings a new firmware number dubbed Oxygen OS 11.0.3.3.EB13DA. Similar to the first update, the new OS version also brings camera and system improvements, apart from other things.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update features
The latest firmware for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G improves the photography experience when you are using the HDR mode. It enhances the nightscape mode’s shooting capabilities. In addition, the update optimises the fluency of videos recorded at 1,080p at 60 frames per second. The new firmware also brings tweaks in order to improve the network stability of the device. Lastly, the latest update improves the overall stability of the system.
The size of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update is around 139MB. Similar to the first update, the new one is also being rolled out over the air in a phased manner, so it won’t reach your device right away. You will receive a notification on your phone once it reaches you. You can also do a manual check for the new OS version by going to Settings > System > System updates.
Before this update, OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the country. Sized at around 172MB, the previous update was also rolled out over the air in a staged manner. This version arrived with the Android security patch for May 2021. It improved the accuracy of the colour of the display of the device. Also, there were improvements for the white balance consistency and image detail of the main camera. As expected, the firmware also enhanced the overall system stability.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price and availability
For the uninitiated, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India a little over a week ago. The mid-range 5G-enabled smartphone is available to buy from Amazon and OnePlus e-store at the starting price of Rs 22,999.