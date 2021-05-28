OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch confirmed for June 10th, OnePlus TV U1S tagging along

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India is expected to be around Rs 20,000, while the OnePlus TV U1S could be sold starting from Rs 36,999.

OnePlus has finally announced that it will be launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India on June 10th. Through a blog post on the OnePlus forum, the brand CEO Pete Lau revealed that their latest 5G phone will be introduced for the Indian and European consumers at its online “Summer Launch Event” on June 10th at 7pm IST. In addition to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, the company will also be introducing the OnePlus TV U1S series of smart TVs, which were leaked recently.

In the blog post, the OnePlus CEO also mentioned that the “CE” in the OnePlus Nord CE 5G stands for “Core Edition”. “Like the name suggests, this is a product which really aims to deliver a fantastic essential experience. We distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a couple of extra features to bring you a phone that's a little more than you’d expect, at an even more affordable price”, he added further. Unfortunately, the brand executive refrained from revealing anything about the specifications of the new Nord series phone.

Talking about the OnePlus TV U1S series, it is expected to launch with three screen size models – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch – on June 10th. The new OnePlus U series TVs are rumoured to come with support for HDR10+ and HLG content, and feature DLED (direct LED) screen panels. They will be packed with a MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, and will be based on Android TV 10. The latest OnePlus TVs will also be offering 30W speakers, Dolby Audio support, Google Assistant, and Oxygen Play content delivery system. We can expect the brand to officially start teasing the features of the upcoming TVs in the coming days.

If the reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be priced around Rs 20,000 in India. As for the OnePlus U1S smart TV series models, they are said to be available somewhere between Rs 36,999 and Rs 59,999.

The brand has already revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s pre-orders will kick off on June 11th, while the open sale will begin on June 16th. As for the OnePlus TV U1S, it will be up for grabs on June 11th itself.

What is OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch date? OnePlus will be launching its latest affordable 5G phone called the OnePlus Nord 5G in India on June 10th. What is OnePlus TV U1S series India launch date? The OnePlus TV U1S series of smart televisions will launch in India on June 10th, and go on sale on June 11th. What is OnePlus Nord CE 5G open sale date in India? OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will be available to purchase via open sales in India on June 16th. What is OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India? The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India is expected to be around Rs 20,000

Credits :OnePlus

