OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications leaked ahead of launch on June 10th

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64MP rear camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Recently, OnePlus announced that it will be launching its latest Nord series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India at an event on June 10th. So far, the company hasn’t revealed anything about the specifications of the upcoming Nord offering. However, a report by Android Central has shared a few details about the features of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The report has revealed information regarding the processor, display size, screen refresh rate, and the camera features of the smartphone.

As per the source, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be featuring a 6.43-inch display, which will have an AMOLED screen panel. The display of the phone will be offering a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, just like the original OnePlus Nord. The report claims that the Nord CE 5G will be arriving with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor, which is based on the 8nm fabrication process. The same chipset also powers the other popular mid-rangers including the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

Furthermore, the report claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be offering a triple camera module on the back. The phone will allegedly have a 64-megapixel primary shooter, but there’s no word regarding the other two sensors. As for selfies and video calling, the new Nord handset will feature a 16-megapixel snapper. The publication hasn’t shared any details regarding the RAM, storage, and battery capacity of the Nord CE 5G. However, it did mention that the phone will taking design cues from the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro flagships.

According to the rear reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a full-screen design with a hole in the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. The phone is said to feature a glossy plastic rear panel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You can also expect the device to come with a 3.5mm headphone socket and a fast charging battery.

For those unaware, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available to pre-order in India from June 11th. The open sale of the smartphone will begin from June 16th.

Credits :Android Central

