OnePlus Nord CE 5G will only get two major Android updates and three years of security upgrades

A few weeks ago, OnePlus introduced its latest Nord series offering called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India. Soon after, the smartphone received its first software update in the country on June 18th. The first update for the handset brought the May security upgrade apart from some system improvements. Soon after, the Chinese phone maker released the second software update for the device, with some improvements for the camera, apart from some other upgrades to the enhancement of the system. Now, the company has announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will only be getting two major Android updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Android upgrade limited to two major Android versions

As per the official announcement, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will only be getting two major updates of the upcoming Android version. In addition, the smartphone will be getting upgrades to the latest Android security patches till the first half of 2024. This means that the handset will be getting the Android 12 and Android 13 updates in the coming future.

“This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience. OxygenOS remains the OS for global OnePlus users as always, but now built on a more stable and stronger platform. This will apply to new devices in the future, while for existing devices that are still within the maintenance schedule, it will occur via an OTA update along with Android 12”, commented the company in a blog post.

In addition, the company has announced that the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 will be getting one major Android update and three years of security upgrades. This essentially means that these phones will be getting the Android 12 version as their last update and Android security patches upgrades till the first half of 2024.

