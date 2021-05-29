OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update with May 2021 security patch and more

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord brings the latest Android security patch, apart from fixing several issues.

OnePlus has released a software update for the OnePlus Nord smartphone globally. The latest update for the device is dubbed OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 and it is being rolled out over the air in phases. So it may take some time to reach your OnePlus Nord unit. The new OxygenOS update for the Nord brings the latest Android security patch i.e. May 2021. Apart from this, the new firmware fixes a number of system issues, apart from the Camera and File Manager app. Also, the update claims to have improved the speed of the Wi-Fi connection.

According to the official changelog of the update, it fixes an issue that caused the disappearance of the card coupon as a widget. The update fixes a bug that was causing the missed calls to be marked as answered on another phone in call logs. Apart from these, the new firmware brings improved system stability and general bug fixes.

As for the File Manager app, the new update fixes the issue that displayed an abnormal screen while copying files to OTG storage. Lastly, the new OxygenOS firmware addresses several issues with the Camera app. These issues include the abnormal preview in Nightscape Tripod mode, unresponsiveness of the Camera app while setting profile image in the Contact app, frame drops, and delays when switching to the front camera while using the Time-lapse mode.

You will automatically receive a prompt in the notification bar once you receive the OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update on your Nord unit. You can also do a manual check by going to the Settings app and hitting the software update button.

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus Nord is a mid-range offering that was launched last year. The phone’s highlights include a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery with the Warp Charge 30T technology support. The base variant of the handset with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 24,999. While the device’s 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB memory variants will set you back by Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999.

What is the screen size and refresh rate of OnePlus Nord? The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Is there support for 5G networks on the OnePlus Nord? Yes, the OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone supports 5G connectivity. Which processor is available on the OnePlus Nord? The OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor. Where can I buy the OnePlus Nord? The OnePlus Nord is available to buy on the company's e-store and Amazon India.

Credits :OnePlus Forum

Share your comment ×