OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched; price, specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G has arrived as the successor to last year’s Nord N100. The new Nord brings a 6.49-inch display, the Snapdragon 480 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus was teasing the launch of its latest budget Nord N series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the past weeks. Now, the Chinese tech giant has quietly launched the handset in the United States. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G has arrived as a mid-range smartphone with support for 5G networks. Notably, the phone’s complete specifications, features, and press renders were already leaked in the past few days. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is the successor of the OnePlus Nord N100, which was launched last year in the same market.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G design

On the front, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G retains the design of its predecessor. The phone features a punch-hole design with a single selfie camera on the top-left corner. However, the rear design of the device is different from the Nord N100. The new Nord N200 5G has a bigger camera housing on the back, apart from the larger sensors. In addition, the fingerprint sensor has been moved from the rear to the side under the home button.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G features and specifications

Coming to the features, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is fitted with a 6.49-inch full HD+ display. The screen panel is of LCD type and it has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The performance is handled by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is capable of offering up to 2GHz of clock speed. The chipset is aided by the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. Software-wise, the device boots OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is equipped with a 13MP primary camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture. Apart from the 13MP sensor, there’s a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro shooter onboard as well. For selfie lovers, the new Nord has a 16MP snapper with an f/2.05 aperture. Apart from 5G SA /NSA, the phone offers dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity options. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging support completes the list of the specs of the device.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G pricing and availability

Talking about the pricing, OnePlus has priced the Nord N200 5G competitively at $240, which roughly translates to Rs 17,600 in the Indian currency. The phone will be available from June 25th from T-Mobile, Metro, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. The handset will be available in a single Blue Quantum colour variant, at least initially.

OnePlus is unlikely to launch the OnePlus Nord N200 5G in India. The company has already released its latest budget phone called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which went on open sale in the country for the first time today. The Snapdragon 750G processor-powered offering is available from Amazon and the OnePlus e-store at the starting price of Rs 22,999.

