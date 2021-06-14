OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications and press render leaked ahead of launch

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone to date. The phone will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N100.

A few days ago, OnePlus introduced its latest Nord series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India and Europe. The company is now planning to release yet another Nord series offering called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The brand’s CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed the existence of the phone. Now, the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass has leaked the complete specifications of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, apart from posting a press render of the device.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G design

As you can see from the press render above, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be featuring a punch-hole display. The single selfie camera hole will be placed in the top-left corner. At the rear, the device will have a triple primary camera setup, which will be located in a square module in the top-left corner. The press render also suggests that the new Nord series offering will be having a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which will also double as the home button.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G features and specifications

Coming to the features, the specs sheet of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G shared by Blass suggests that the phone will be offering a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which will be aided by the Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The device will be arriving with 64GB of UFS 2.1 native storage, which will be further expandable up to 256GB.

Talking about the other specs, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is tipped to come with a 13MP primary camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture. The main camera module will also have two 2MP sensors, both featuring an aperture of f/2.4. The device will be able to record 1,080p and 720p videos at 30fps. For selfies, the phone will be fitted with a 16MP shooter on the front. Lastly, the 5G smartphone will offer Android 11-based OxygenOS, face unlock functionality, and a 5,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G pricing and availability

While we don’t have the exact price of the OnePlus Nord N200, it will likely be the brand’s most affordable 5G phone yet. The handset will be launched in the US and Canada in the coming days, but it will not be reaching the Indian market, at least for now.

