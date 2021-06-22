OnePlus Nord N200 5G will only get one major Android update, but three years of maintenance support in tow

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will reportedly only get one major Android update, presumably the Android 12 update as the phone currently runs Android 11.

Just last week, OnePlus introduced its latest Nord series smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the United States and Canada. The smartphone is yet to go on sale in the aforementioned markets. The brand’s latest mid-range 5G handset arrived with the OxygenOS 11 that’s based on Android 11. Now ahead of its sale, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s software update timeline has been revealed.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G software update cycle

According to a report by 9to5Google, OnePlus has confirmed to the publication that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will only be getting one major software update. This is expected to be the Android 12, since the phone ships with Android 11. Apart from the single major Android update, OnePlus will be providing three years of maintenance updates to the Nord N200 5G smartphone. These minor updates for the phone will also include Android security patches for the upcoming years.

Unfortunately, there’s no word when the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be getting the upcoming major Android 12 update. Since last year’s OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 haven’t yet received the Android 11 update, we don’t expect the OnePlus Nord N200 5G to receive the Android 12 update any time soon.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications, features, and price

To recall, the latest Nord series smartphone from OnePlus is equipped with a 6.49-inch full HD+ LCD display bearing a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the new Nord series offering is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is accompanied by the Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable memory. As for the connectivity, the new Nord has 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G flaunts a 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear, which has an aperture of f/2.2. The main 13MP sensor of the device is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter for macro photography. The device is touted to provide a decent photography experience even under low light conditions as well.

As for the selfies and video calling, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel on the front that has an aperture of f/2.05. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging completes the list of the specifications of the device.

To recap the pricing, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is priced competitively at $240, which roughly translates to around Rs 17,800 in the Indian currency. The phone will go on sale in the United States and Canada from June 25th.

