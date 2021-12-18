OnePlus Rolled Out OxygenOS 12 Stable Update Again for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with Improvements

OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 stable upgrade for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last week, based on Android 12. Despite being labelled as stable, the software was riddled with problems. As a result, the company had to put a halt to the rollout. After a few days, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has re-released the update, which includes remedies for some of the most commonly reported faults.

The OxygenOS 12 stable re-release for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is presently being rolled out in India and North America with the following build numbers, according to the official announcement post on OnePlus Community. The version this time is C.39, whereas the earlier attempt was C.36. If you've been using C.36 since it was released earlier this month, you should absolutely upgrade to the new build as soon as possible, as it should resolve all of your issues.

In the blog post, OnePlus said they focused this build on addressing the most recent issues reported by the users, such as failure to connect to mobile data in some settings, phone alerts not being seen, freeze difficulties, and some display issues, among others.

Regarding the other reported issues, such as Chrome's auto-fill function and GCam's temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48M/AUX camera, rest assured that these will be addressed in the follow-up update schedule. In the blog post, OnePlus said, they'll keep focusing their efforts on improving the software experience, and they'll endeavour to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. The rollout is gradual, which means that just a small number of units will get it today, with a larger rollout starting in the coming days.

Official Changelog from OnePlus Forum

System

Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking

Optimized system power consumption to extend the battery life

Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games

Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera

Improved the startup speed of the application

Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network

Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

