OnePlus Teased New Pac-Man Edition of Nord 2, Expected to Feature a New Chipset

A new version of the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be released soon. In India, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will be available shortly. The business has teased the arrival of a new product. While the teaser does not reveal the product in question, the image provided reveals that it will be tied to the Pac-Man game, which appears to be a definite indication regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 with a Pac-Man design.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer used its OnePlus India Twitter and Instagram accounts to post a photo of the Pac-Man game with the caption "coming soon." The phone is supposed to be the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, which was previously leaked. Meanwhile, Twitter tipster Paras Guglani has revealed the next handset's processor. According to him, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset found in the OnePlus Nord 2, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. However, the business has yet to divulge any details about the forthcoming edition's specifications and features.

Except for the processor, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will have the same specifications as the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition. As one might expect, the smartphone will have a unique back panel with the Pac Man emblem on it, as well as a bespoke Pac Man theme.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, as you may know, was the company's first phone to include a MediaTek SoC, and it was released in July of this year. A 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display is featured on the OnePlus Nord 2. The device also supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. The 32MP front camera is housed in a punch-hole notch on the device's upper left corner. On the back, it sports a triple-camera configuration. A 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS is used in the primary camera. It also contains a 2MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC is the powerhouse of the device. On the Nord 2, OnePlus collaborated extensively with MediaTek to improve the chipset's performance. There are options for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charging. Out of the box, OnePlus' new smartphone runs Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11.

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the phone costs Rs. 27,999 in India.

