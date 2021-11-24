OnePlus to launch RT smartphone and Buds Z2 in December; All you need to know about it

OnePlus launched the 9RT smartphone in China as a successor to the previously launched OnePlus 9R smartphone in October. The company released the OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo earbuds alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. According to reports from 91Mobiles, OnePlus is going to launch the 9RT smartphone in India as the OnePlus RT along with the OnePlus Buds Z2 in December. The OnePlus Z2 is expected to come with an Active Noise Cancellation feature and new in-ear design.

The Chinese smartphone maker is looking forward to launching the OnePlus Buds Z2 and the OnePlus RT smartphone in India some time in December. According to the 91Mobiles, the OnePlus RT will come in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colour options while the Buds Z2 will be available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colour options.

OnePlus 9RT smartphone: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone was launched in China this year in october. The same smartphone is said to make its debut in the Indian market with a different name. The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62 inch OLED panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, touch sampling rate of 600 Hz and HDR 10+ support.

This handset carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. The triple rear camera unit features a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens. The company has provided a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for good quality selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a battery of 4,500 mAh that supports 65 W fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is going to make its debut in India this year in December with a new in-ear design and in-ear silicone tips. The earbuds feature 11 mm dynamic drivers, with Bluetooth v5.2 connection. The OnePlus Buds Z2 supports SBC Bluetooth codec, AAC, SPP, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP and BLE.

This time the company has offered an Active Noise Cancellation feature that blocks out noises up to 40 db. It is IP55 certified for splash proof and the charging case has IPX4 certification.

OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2: Expected price in India

The OnePlus RT is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India as in China it is priced at CNY 3,299 which is roughly Rs 40,000 in Indian currency. The first gen OnePlus Buds Z is currently available at a price of Rs 2,999 in India.

